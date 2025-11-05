MFA to trial new Football Video Support system in Jubilee Cup

The Malta Football Association (MFA) will trial the new Football Video Support (FVS) system in four upcoming Jubilee Cup Round of 16 matches, marking the first step in introducing the technology to Maltese football.

The FVS system, which allows coaches to challenge specific refereeing decisions, will be tested at the Centenary Stadium on 5 and 6 November.

The fixtures include Marsaxlokk FC vs Hibernians FC and Birkirkara FC vs Sliema Wanderers FC on 5 November, followed by Żabbar St Patrick FC vs Naxxar Lions FC and Tarxien Rainbows FC vs Gżira United the following day.

The system will also be implemented in every match during the later stages of the competition.

The MFA recently held a series of sessions to outline how the FVS system will be implemented, explaining the protocol to coaches, referees and members of the media. The association’s participation in FIFA’s FVS trials for football and Video Support (VS) for futsal was unanimously approved by its Executive Board in July.

Unlike the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, FVS enables coaches to initiate reviews for clear and obvious errors rather than relying on a dedicated team of video officials monitoring all incidents.

The system requires fewer resources and camera setups, making it more accessible while maintaining high technological standards.

Speaking during a press briefing, Malta FA Senior Vice President Matthew Paris stressed that the FVS trial represents a learning phase aimed at enhancing the game.

“We are providing a tool for referees to be in a better position to officiate the game,” Paris said. “It is important to note that FVS is not an inferior version of VAR, but a different technology altogether. While it is more affordable, it remains a significant investment, and the Malta FA is proud to be bringing this technology to local football.”

Paris thanked FIFA and the International Football Association Board (IFAB) for allowing Malta to participate in the trial, as well as the Malta Premier League for its collaboration.

Kampjonat Malta Ltd Chairman Alan Abela described the project as a major investment that could pave the way for FVS to be introduced to the Malta Premier League.

IFAB Technical Director David Elleray emphasised the media’s vital role in helping the public understand how FVS works and what it can and cannot do.

“The media is the front line of educating the public about FVS and managing expectations,” Elleray said. “Since this is a trial, the media also contributes to its development.”

Elleray also noted Malta’s pioneering role in football innovation, recalling that the country was one of the first to test the goalkeeper eight-second rule and is now the first to introduce FVS in a top men’s competition.

Malta FA Referees Committee Chairman Alan Mario Sant described the occasion as “an important day for refereeing — but just the start.”

FIFA VAR Project Lead Mike van der Roest and Project Manager Michael Bailey were also in attendance, providing technical insight into the FVS protocol and its implementation during the trial phase.