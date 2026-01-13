Malta to be promoted through four-year partnership with Melbourne-based football club

Visit Malta enters four-year marketing partnership with Caroline Springs George Cross Football Club, promoting Malta as a desirable tourism destination within the Australian Market and on a global stage.

"As Malta’s tourism strategy is shifting focus to attract higher-yielding tourism from long-haul markets, Australia is definitely a key long-haul source market for Malta, presenting strong opportunities to engage both the Maltese community and the broader travel audience, with significant potential for high-value tourism,” said Carlo Micallef, Chief Executive Officer of the Malta Tourism Authority.

The four-year partnership with the Melbourne-based club, founded by Maltese migrants in 1947 and recently promoted to the National Premier League in Victoria, Australia, will further strengthen the cultural ties between Malta and its diaspora community abroad.

Visit Malta will serve as the club’s main jersey partner, with both the home and away kits, which are worn across all 33 George Cross FC squads displaying the Visit Malta logo.

The company’s branding and promotional content will also feature across the club’s digital and media platforms, including social media channels and physical visibility at the club’s stadium and training facilities.

“This partnership is particularly meaningful to me, given the strong Maltese heritage embedded within George Cross. Our identity is reflected in our name, badge, and colours, and this collaboration with Visit Malta aligns naturally with who we are as a club”, stated Mark Sultana, President of Caroline Springs George Cross FC, “With more than 200,000 Australians of Maltese heritage and approximately half of our junior players coming from Maltese families, football provides an effective platform to maintain and celebrate this cultural connection.”

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Ian Borg added, “Through this collaboration, we are showcasing Malta’s rich heritage, lifestyle, and experiences to new audiences, while creating meaningful connections that translate into sustainable, high-value tourism for our country.”

Through football, one of Australia’s most followed sports, the collaboration will showcase Malta’s Mediterranean lifestyle, history, and urban and coastal experiences to new audiences.