Senegal secure AFCON victory over Morocco in dramatic final

Pape Gueye's stunner in extra time secured Senegal a second Africa Cup of Nations success after a controversial 1-0 victory over Morocco, which included Senegal players leaving the pitch in protest and Brahim Diaz missing a last-gasp penalty to win it in normal time.

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw had taken his players off the field following the decision to award Morocco a penalty in the 98th minute. He had already been angered by referee Jean-Jacques Ndala ruling out an Ismaila Sarr header moments earlier.

Chaos ensued at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat with no one knowing how the match was going to end as Senegal temporarily refused to finish the game.

With the clock still running, and after some encouragement from Sadio Mane, the Senegal players re-emerged in the 20th minute of stoppage time - but incredibly, Diaz, who was the tournament's leading scorer with five goals, saw his weakly attempted Panenka penalty saved by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy as Morocco spurned the chance of a first continental title in 50 years.

It sent the final to extra time and Thiaw's men, fuelled by a sense of injustice, regrouped and forced their way in front when Gueye surged forward and blasted a left-foot piledriver past goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and into the top corner.

Kalidou Koulibaly, who was suspended for the final but celebrated with his team in full kit, was given the Africa Cup of Nations trophy by FIFA president Gianni Infantino but handed it to Mane, who fittingly lifted it in what could have been his final appearance for Senegal at AFCON.