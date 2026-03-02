Two Fgura United players hospitalised after mid-air clash during Sunday match

Two Fgura United FC players were admitted to hospital after a head-to-head collision during their Challenge League game against Luqa St Andrew's at the Centenary Stadium on Sunday.

The clash happened as the match headed into extra time, when Fgura captain Dylan Caruana and substitute Alan Abdel Rahman clashed heads in the air. They were immediately rushed to Mater Dei Hospital for medical care.

The club confirmed the players’ hospitalisation, saying it would be supporting them through the difficult time.

“In an unfortunate incident towards the end of the Challenge League match between Fgura United and St Andrew’s, played this afternoon at the Centenary Stadium, two of our players collided head-to-head, resulting in both of them needing to be taken to hospital. In this difficult moment, we stand close to the players and their families, hoping for reassuring medical results,” the club said.

The club did not provide further details about the players’ conditions.

The Malta Football Players Association (MFPA) also issued a statement, wishing both players a full and timely recovery.

“Our thoughts are with the two Fgura United FC players who suffered injuries following an unfortunate incident in the closing stages of the Challenge League match against St Andrew’s yesterday,” the MFPA. “While wishing both players a full and timely recovery, the MFPA will remain in close contact with the club to offer any support or assistance as may be required.”