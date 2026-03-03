Fgura United captain in induced coma after mid-air clash as teammate discharged

One of the two players who were hospitalised following a serious head-on collision in Fgura United FC’s Challenge League match on Sunday has been discharged, while captain Dylan Caruana remains in an induced coma, according to reports.

Caruana and substitute Alan Abdel Rahman were taken to Mater Dei Hospital after clashing heads in the air during the closing stages of their match against Luxol St Andrew’s at the Centenary Stadium. The clash occurred as the game was heading into extra time.

In an update on the players’ conditions, Fgura United confirmed that Abdel Rahman has now been released from hospital and will continue to receive follow-up care. The club said Caruana is still admitted and is being treated by a team of medical professionals, with reports indicating he is currently in an induced coma.

The incident on Sunday prompted an outpouring of concern from the Malta Football Players Association (MFPA), which in its own statement wished both players a “full and timely recovery” and pledged support.

Fgura United said in its latest statement that it stands close to the players and their families at this difficult time, and appealed for their privacy to be respected. The club also confirmed it is taking all necessary professional measures to support its athletes and staff.

Ahead of Saturday’s scheduled fixture, the club has requested that the game be postponed. Fgura United expressed gratitude to the wider football community and the general public for their messages of support and urged everyone to avoid speculation as the situation remains sensitive.

The club added that further updates would be provided as needed.