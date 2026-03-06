Pembroke residents slam lack of consultation on plans to develop football complex in locality

Residents in Pembroke have voiced strong opposition to plans for new football training complexes in the locality, saying the projects are being pushed forward without consultation and will further strain the village’s environment and infrastructure.

In a statement issued on Friday, residents said they learned through media reports that sports complexes for two football clubs — including one linked to Valletta FC — are planned for land in Pembroke.

The residents said the news came as a surprise and criticised authorities for failing to consult the community or people who use Pembroke’s countryside for recreation.

“All this is being done without any consultation with residents or with those who seek rest and recreation in Pembroke’s public countryside,” the statement said.

Residents argued that the character of the locality has changed significantly in recent years. Once considered a quiet village attractive to families from different parts of Malta, they said Pembroke has increasingly become a location for large-scale projects.

“The narrative surrounding Pembroke is changing rapidly,” the residents said, describing the village as having become a “dumping ground” for developments they consider unsustainable.

They warned that additional sports complexes would worsen existing problems, noting that Pembroke already hosts four football facilities as well as several schools and educational institutions.

According to the residents, the proposed projects would intensify traffic congestion, noise and pollution in the centre of the locality, which already experiences heavy traffic linked to school activity and other sports complexes.

They also criticised the planned use of public countryside land, arguing that it would effectively be taken for private purposes that do not address the needs of the local community.

“No more scarce public land that is enjoyed by everyone should be given up for sports and commercial purposes, of which we already have an abundance in our village,” the statement said.

Residents further warned that the project could benefit from policy changes allowing the commercial use of sports facilities on land outside development zones (ODZ), raising concerns about further development in protected areas.

The group said residents had once again been excluded from decisions affecting the locality and called on the local council to clarify whether it had been consulted.

They urged the council to state publicly whether it was involved in discussions on the project and, if not, to condemn the decision in the interests of Pembroke residents.

The residents also called for full and transparent consultation on any future decisions affecting the area, including through a public meeting with the community.

“We believe it is in the interest of both the residents of Pembroke and the local council that represents us to work together to prevent this unnecessary project from going ahead and further eroding everyone’s quality of life,” the statement concluded.

