UEFA Champions League | Real Madrid 2 (4) – Bayern Munich 2 (3)

The first leg between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich ended 2-1 in favour of the Spanish side. This meant that Bayern Munich needed a great performance inside the Santiago Bernabeu to make it to the final. They were conscious that they will need to score an early goal in order to put the holders under pressure.

Jupp Heynckes’s side succeeded in doing so as they forged ahead after just three minutes. Following a cross inside the penalty area, Sergio Ramos failed to clear his marks. The ball fell for Kimmich whose effort from inside the penalty area went past Navas.

However, Real Madrid hit back and equalised on the 11th minute. Marcelo delivered an excellent cross towards the unmarked Benzema who headed home from close range.

The Spanish giants created another chance on the 27th minute. Marcelo received the ball on the left side of the penalty area and hit a shot that was blocked by Ulreich.

On the other end, Ribery managed to find Muller inside the penalty area, but the latter’s shot was neutralised by Navas.

The German champions lost a golden opportunity on the 33rd minute. Hummels went on an excellent run before delivering the ball towards Lewandowski whose shot was blocked by Navas. Muller managed to knock the ball back down towards James inside the goal area; however, the Colombian lashed his half-volley over the bar.

Five minutes later, Ronaldo went inside Bayern’s penalty area and sent a shot that forced a good save from Ulreich. From the resulting corner, Sergio Ramos saw his effort hitting the side netting.

One minute prior to half-time, Tolisso received the ball from Muller and attempted a long range effort that sailed slightly wide.

Moments later, Bayern protested harshly for a penalty as Kimmich’s cross was handled by Marcelo inside the penalty area. However, the referee was not interested in the protests and waved play on.

Real Madrid went ahead for the first time in the match one minute inside the second half following a horrible mistake by Ulreich. Bayern’s custodian made a complete mess after receiving a back pass from Tolisso as he left the ball to roll past him. Benzema was at the right place at the right time and tucked the ball inside an empty net.

Bayern responded on the 51st minute. Alaba’s powerful effort forced a good save from Navas.

Ronaldo lost a good chance three minutes later. The Portuguese star was picked inside the penalty area by Marcelo, but fired high from an ideal position.

Bayern didn’t give up and equalised on the 63rd minute. Rodriguez’s initial strike was blocked. However, the twenty-six year old remained on the alert to slot home from the rebound.

Navas denied Bayern from scoring their third goal on the 74th minute. The Costa Rican goalkeeper produced a wonderful save to in order to parry Tolisso’s powerful effort.

On the 80th minute, Alaba floated a dangerous cross that was met by Muller whose effort was saved by Navas once more.

Two minutes into the additional time, Hummels made contact with the ball following a corner from the left, but directed his effort off target.

Despite Bayern’s efforts in the latter stages of the match, Real Madrid held firm to qualify for the third consecutive final.

Real Madrid starting line-up: Keylor Navas, Lucas Vazquez, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo

Bayern Munich starting line-up: Sven Ulreich, David Alaba, Mats Hummels, Nikolas Suele, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller, Corentin Tolisso, Thiago Alcantara, Frank Ribery, Rames Rodrigues, Robert Lewandowski

Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey)

Assistant Referees: Bahattin Duran, Tarik Ongun

Additional Assistant Referees: Huseyin Gocek, Baris Simsek

Fourth Official: Mustafa Eyisoy