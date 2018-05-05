Sir Alex Ferguson: Former Man Utd boss has emergency brain surgery

Former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage and is recovering in hospital.

A United statement said the procedure “had gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery”.

Ferguson, 76, retired as United manager in May 2013.

Ferguson won 38 trophies, including 13 league titles and two Champions Leagues, over 26 years at United before he stepped down in 2013.

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick tweeted: "Absolutely devastated to hear about Sir Alex being unwell in hospital. All my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. Be strong Boss."

Please🙏 Be strong🙏Win this one🙏 — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) May 5, 2018

He was recently seen for the United clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford when he presented departing Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger some end-of-season silverware.

There were concerns yesterday afternoon when his son Darren Ferguson missed Doncaster’s final game of the season against Wigan due to “family reasons”.

Darren Ferguson was due to be in the dug-out at the Keepmoat Stadium but a Rovers statement read: “Darren asks for privacy, and will provide an update through the club during the week.”