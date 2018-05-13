Andrew Cohen wins the MFA Player of the Year for the fourth time

Cohen, who turns 37 today, showed that class has nothing to do with age as he won the most prestigious award during the 2018 MFA Awards which were held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre on Friday.

The Maroons player finished first ahead of Paul Fenech of Balzan and Jake Grech of Birkirkara.

Cohen who played a vital role in Gżira’s impressive season that saw them finishing third and clinch and Europa League qualification was presented the MFA Football of the Year award by Norman Darmanin Damajo, the Malta FA President. Damajo was also accompanied by Dr Clifton Grima, Parliamentary Secretary for youths, sport and voluntary organisations.

Jake Grech of Birkirkara captured the Best Young Player Award. Kyrian Nwoko of Valletta placed second, while Jurgen Degabriele of Hibernians finished third.

Gżira United won the most number of awards as Darren Abdilla was voted as the coach of the year, while Amadou Samb who ended the campaign as the top goal scorer, won the Best Foreign Player Award.

With regards to women football, Dorianne Theuma of Hibernians claimed the Best Women’s League Player.

Louis Micallef who served for a long time as Malta FA Deputy General, and Gozitan footballer Brian Meilak were presented with the President’s Award by MFA President Norman Darmanin Damajo in recognition of their contribution to football.

Matteo Picciollo’s goal during Valletta’s 2-1 FA Trophy semi-final win over Balzan won the best goal of the season for 2017-2018.

The theme chosen for this year’s awards was Football for Life. In addition, features shown on the night paid tribute to the work of football administers, the Malta FA’s social responsibility initiatives and the history of the championship trophies.

THE WINNERS

MFA Footballer of the Year: Andrew Cohen (Gżira United)

Coach Of the Year: Darren Abdilla (Gżira United)

Young Player of the Year: Jake Grech (Birkirkara)

Foreign Player of the Year: Amadou Samb (Gżira United)

First Division Best Player: Dylan Agius (Pietà Hotspurs)

Second Division Best Player: Sebastian Perdomo (Sta Lucia)

Third Division Best Player: Edward Wileman (Sta Venera Lightnings)

Women’s League Best Player: Dorianne Theuma (Hibernians)

Best Youth League Player: Jan Busuttil (Pietà Hotspurs)

GFA Player of the Year: Christian Mercieca (Victoria Hotspurs)

Futsal Player of the Year: Jovica Milijic (Valletta Futsal Club)

Best Fans Award: Valletta

Fair Play Award: Pietà Hotspurs

Best Goal Award: Matteo Piciollo (Valletta vs Balzan – FA Trophy semi-final)