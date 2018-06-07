UEFA European Under-21 Championship: Sweden secure a comfortable win over Malta

The visitors forged ahead early in the game as Joel Andersson tapped the ball inside the net after just two minutes.

Sweden doubled their advantage on the half hour mark. Carlos Strandberg hit a shot from inside the penalty area that gave Jake Galea no chance.

Strandberg scored again on the 61st minute. Erdal Rakip received the ball on the left and attempted to place the ball past Galea. However, Strandberg was at the right place at the right time and managed to slot the ball past the goal line himself.

The Scandinavian side sealed the issue on the 80th minute. Jean Borg floored Jonathan Levi inside the penalty area and the referee pointed towards the spot. From the eleven metres mark, Rakip made no mistake.

Malta starting line-up: Jake Galea, Karl Micallef, Jean Borg, Dunstan Vella, Neil Tabone, Myles Beerman, Juan Corbolan, Joseph Mbong, Jake Grech, Jurgen Degabriele, Kyrian Nwoko

Sweden starting line-up: Oscar Linner, Linus Wahlqvist, Filip Dagerstal, Franz Brorsson, Joel Andersson, Isak Ssewankambo, Jonathan Levi, Erdal Rakip, Svante Ingelsson, Jordan Larsson, Carlos Strandberg