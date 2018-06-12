Birkirkara FC and Gżira Utd face Faroese and Andorran clubs

In their return to European football after a 45-year lapse, Gżira Utd will be travelling to mountainous Andorra in their first leg of the UEFA Europa League.

The Maroons were on Tuesday drawn to play against UE Sant Julià from the Andorran premier league.

The draws for the preliminary games of the Europa League were held today in Nyon. Gżira and Birkirkara FC, were both seeded.

The Yellow-Reds were drawn against FC Klavsvík from the Faroe Islands. Birkirkara will play their first leg game in Malta.

The first leg matches will be played on 28 June, with the return matches expected on 5 July.

Gżira’s last European cup appearance was in the 1973-74 season when they played in what was then known as the European Cup Winners’ Cup. They lost 2-0 at home against Norwegian team SK Brann and succumbed to a 7-0 drubbing in the away match.

Gżira had qualified to play European football after winning the FA Trophy.

Birkirkara’s last European appearance was in the 2016-2017 season when they made history, being the only Maltese club to pass two qualifying rounds.

Birkirkara dismissed Bosnian opposition in the first round and beat Scottish team Hearts of Midlothian in the second qualifying round. They were stopped in their tracks by Russian team Krasnodar.

Balzan FC will be playing in the second qualifying round of the Europa League, the draws of which will be held on 19 June.

Malta’s fourth team in Europe, Valletta FC, will play in the Champions League first qualifying round. The Maltese champions will know their opponents on 19 June.