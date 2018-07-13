[WATCH] 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be held in November and December

The next World Cup, which will take place in Qatar in 2022, will be held in November and December, FIFA has announced.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said during the current tournament's closing press conference that the World Cup would start on 21 November and end on 18 December, meaning the international football competition will move from its familiar slots in late spring and summer, to autumn.

The reason behind the change is linked to the hot temperatures in summer in Qatar, which often exceed 40 °C. Temperatures in November and December average a more comfortable 20 °C.

FIFA had in 2014 ruled out the possibility of the tournament taking place in summer, saying that it would likely happen sometime between November and January.