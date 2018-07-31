menu

MFA approves €470,000 schemes to increase local talent pool, guarantee minimum gate revenue

All clubs to receive payments for local under-21 players who play minimum of 30 minutes in competitive matches

massimo_costa
31 July 2018, 6:48pm
by Massimo Costa
The MFA has approved €470,000 worth of schemes to increase local talent pool, guarantee minimum amount of gate revenue (Photo: Paul Zammit Cutajar/MFA)
The Malta Football Associations has approved two schemes, worth a combined €473,500, aimed at increasing the pool of local talent and guaranteeing a fixed gate revenue to clubs.

The Young Players Development Fund will see to it that, from the 2018-2019 season, clubs in all four divisions will receive solidarity payments for every homegrown players aged under 21 who plays a minimum of 30 minues during a competitive match.

”This incentive is primarily aimed at encouraging clubs to include more young players who are eligible to play for the national teams, in the process increasing the pool of homegrown talents,” the MFA said. A total of €210,000 was allocated to this scheme.

An additional €263,500 was set apart for the Guaranteed Gate Income scheme, through which clubs will benefit from a fixed amount of gate revenue every season, regardless of the attendance figures for their matces.

The MFA also highlighted that its executive committee has proposed that the “fourth substitute” rule be adoptd locally in light of the recent changes to the Laws of the Game.

According to the proposed amendment, from the 2018-19 season, local teams will be allowed to make an additional substitution – with four substitutions in total – in knock-out matches and deciders that go into extra-time.

FIFA, the world governing body of football, ratified the use of a fourth substitute during extra-time earlier this year, and the rule was applied at the World Cup in Russia.

Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
