Hugo Lloris ruled out for Tottenham's trip to Watford with thigh strain

Lloris has a thigh problem meaning second-choice keeper Michel Vorm is in line for a rare Premier League start having made only one league appearance last season.

The France captain apologised last week after he was charged for a drink driving offence by British police, but kept a clean sheet in the 3-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday night.

"We'll see," manager Mauricio Pochettino said when asked about the seriousness of Lloris's injury.

"We hope he will be ready again for Liverpool (on September 15). It's no big issue."

Tottenham, who will seek to maintain their 100 percent start to the season at Vicarage Road, are also without midfielder Moussa Sissoko who has a hamstring strain.

Attacking midfielder Erik Lamela will be assessed ahead of Sunday's game after he was injured in the warm-up at Old Trafford on Monday having been named on the bench.