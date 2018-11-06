Wayne Rooney to appear as substitute in farewell appearance for England

The FA announced it will use the game on the 15th of November, now called 'The Wayne Rooney Foundation international', to honour the striker and his charity.

But Rooney, 33, will not captain the side or wear the number 10 shirt.

The FA also confirmed his charity will not receive any gate receipts, but will benefit from "fundraising initiatives".

Fans can make donations when they buy their ticket or via text and bucket collections at Wembley.

Rooney, who now plays in the US for DC United, has scored 53 goals in 119 appearances and last played for England against Scotland in November 2016.

Discussions over a suitable fixture to honour the former Manchester United striker had been ongoing for some time and the timing of DC United's exit from the MLS play-offs last week played a key role in the selection of the US game.

An FA spokesperson said: "The FA is a not-for-profit organisation which invests millions of pounds back into the grassroots game on an annual basis.

"The proceeds from the England v USA will go back into the English game. However, to honour Wayne Rooney and his record-breaking England career, we will also help raise money for the Wayne Rooney Foundation through a number of fundraising initiatives around the match."

There will also be pledge cards available in hospitality areas, along with a silent auction, while a gala dinner will be held at Wembley in 2019, supported by the FA.

About 40,000 tickets were sold before the FA announced Rooney's one-off return from international retirement.

Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker has endorsed the opportunity to award his former teammate an international "send-off."

"I think it is good. Wayne was there from when I was 20, he helped me right through my England career," Walker said.

"It is probably the send-off he deserves for what he has done for both English football and England."

After leaving Everton for DC United in July, Rooney scored 12 goals to guide them from the bottom of the table into the play-offs.