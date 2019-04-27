The Premier League will be decided by a decider as Valletta were held by Hamrun Spartans

Valletta came into this match looking to retain the BOV Premier League. However, they were up against a spirited Hamrun side who experienced a positive season. In addition, the Spartans needed points in order to finish fourth and thus have a chance to clinch a spot in the Europa League.

The match was also characterised by a large number of supporters of both sides who went to support their respective teams. In fact, an attendance of 5593 was registered at the National Stadium.

Valletta were the better side during the first half as they managed to control possession. In addition, they were conscious at the back and managed to keep Hamrun away.

The Citizens created the first opportunity of the match after 15 minutes. Santiago Malano played the ball towards Mario Fontanella whose effort from the left was blocked by Manuel Bartolo.

Bartolo had to be alert again to deny Fontanella from the resulting corner. Miguel Angel Alba’s delivery went into the path of the Italian who saw his shot from inside the penalty area being blocked by Hamrun’s custodian.

As time went, Valletta grew more in the game and managed to break the deadlock on the half hour mark. Following a horrific mistake by Andre` Charles Scicluna, Fontanella took hold of the ball and fired a thumping shot that gave Bartolo no chance.

Hamrun hit back on the brink of half time. Kevin Tulimieri’s overhead kick went in the path of Wilfried Domoraud whose half volley ended up on the roof of the net.

The tempo of the match was slow during the second half as Alan Mario Sant had to stop play during a number of occasions.. Hamrun saw more of the ball, but were unable to threaten Valletta. However, the Spartans managed to capitalise on their only chance created during the second half.

Valletta ended up in ten men two minutes from time. Substitute Ibrahim Saleh was shown two yellow cards in less than 60 seconds.

Hamrun made the post out of their extra man and got the point they needed on the 93rd minute. Triston Caruana’s long ball forward went into the path of Moukanza who slotted the ball past Bonello from close range.

Following this result, Hamrun placed fourth and will clinch a place in the Europa League if Valletta, Hibernians or Gzira United win the FA Trophy.

Hamrun Spartans starting line-up: Emmanuel Bartolo, Enrico Pepe, Triston Caruana, Sebastian Nayar (Conor Borg-55), Wilfried Domoraud, Andre` Charles Scicluna (Matthew Robert Gauci-55), Karl Micallef, Donneil Alain Moukanza, Orestis Nikolopoulos, Caetano Calil, Kevin Tulimieri (Ryan Darmanin-75)

Valletta starting line-up: Henry Bonello, Jonathan Caruana, Steve Borg, Ryan Camilleri, Kyrian Nwoko (Bojan Kaljevic-85), Enmy Pena Beltre, Joseph Zerafa, Rowen Muscat, Miguel Angel Alba (Ibrahim Saleh-68), Mario Fontanella

Referee: Alan Mario Sant

Assistant Referees: Roberto Vella, Paul Apap

Fourth Official: Fyodor Zammit

BOV Player of the Match: Mario Fontanella (Valletta)