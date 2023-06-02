Team Malta continues record medal tally on fifth day of small states games

Team Malta continued to extend its record medal haul on Friday, with gold medals in tennis, squash and swimming.

Earlier on Friday, Francesca Curmi and Elaine Genovese secured gold in the women’s doubles final at the Marsa Sports Club versus Luxemburg.

Later in the afternoon Matija Pecotic won Malta’s first men’s singles gold medal against Monaco’s Lucas Catarina.

In the men’s rugby 7s, Malta annihilated San Marino 40-0 to win the silver medal.

Georgia Bohl won Malta’s 23rd gold medal, and her personal second, in the 50m breaststroke final with a time of 32:04.

Sisters Colette and Lijana Sultana took home the gold in the all-Malta final against Johanna Rizzo and Amake Fischer.

Sasha Gatt took won silver in the women’s 1500m freestyle race on Friday afternoon.

Bradley Hindle Deguara and Kijan Sultana completed a double victory in the doubles competition in squash after beating compatriots Niall Engerer and Daniel Zammit Lewis 2-0 with an identical score of 11-9.

Dylan Cachia placed third, and took home the bronze in the men’s 1500m freestyle race.