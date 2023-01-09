Maltese stunt drivers to perform at Birmingham motorsport fair

Maltese stunt and precision drivers from Team Maximum Lock will be performing 12 shows at the Autosport International to be held in Birmingham this month.

Christian Bezzina, Clint Abela, Mark Galea and Bruce Fenech will be performing stunts and precision driving exhibitions in front of an expected audience of 90,000.

They will be performing alongside some of the world’s best stunt drivers between 12 and 16 January, kicking off a busy year ahead.

Team Maximum Lock will this year be performing in 10 other events at prestigious racetracks such as Brands Hatch, Santapod Raceway, and Donington Park.

For the past 12 years Team Maximum Lock performed thousands of shows in Malta, England, Italy and in the Formula One Circuit in Bahrain.

Bezzina, Abela, Galea and Fenech are considered among the top European precision and stunt drivers.

Team Maximum Lock is sponsored by Enemed, Visit Malta, Malta Classic Car Museum, Prospeed Parts, Sparco, Munchies, Coleiro General Sales Ltd, Gmolton, Motorsmt, Ondroad, u Motordrome.