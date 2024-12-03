PA set to reject development near 17th-century hero’s home

The Planning Authority is set to reject a zoning application for a new cul-de-sac access road, which aims to facilitate a proposed five-storey block on almost one hectare of arable land on the outskirts of Żejtun.

The site lies near Casa Verdi, a historic dwelling believed to have been the residence of Klement Tabone, a Maltese landowner who led a militia that repelled an Ottoman raid in 1614. A final decision is expected to be made during Tuesday’s PA Executive Council meeting.

Silvan Mizzi, a business partner of Joseph Portelli at Trivium Projects, submitted the zoning application last year.

The company has also submitted a planning application to construct a five-storey block, which will be accessed via the proposed road. However, the Planning Authority must approve the zoning application before the planning application can be approved.

A case officer’s report highlighted that the new road would bring development closer to the scheduled buildings in the Urban Conservation Area (UCA), potentially causing a negative impact on the heritage-sensitive area.

It would also require the partial demolition of an existing rubble wall, which the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage (SCH) considers an integral formal boundary to the land surrounding Casa Verdi.

The Planning Directorate received 100 objections, including those from the Żejtun Local Council and the NGO Wirt iż-Żejtun. Objectors argued that the road would open the way for further development near the historic building, which dates back to the early 17th century.

The property is a protected Scheduled Building. Opponents argue that its historic significance should be preserved rather than overshadowed by the proposed five-storey development.

The case officer also flagged transport concerns, concluding that the proposed cul-de-sac is objectionable as it fails to meet the required width of eight metres and lacks adequate space for vehicle manoeuvring.

Additionally, the officer pointed out that the arguments from a previous case referenced by the project’s architect could not be applied to this proposal because the site’s access is restricted and does not meet the minimum required width. It was also emphasised that the proposed road is unsuitable in terms of design, safety, and traffic flow.