False start: TVMsport+ leaves F1 fans stuck in neutral after not streaming free practice sessions

Formula 1 is back, but for Maltese viewers the return of the globe’s biggest racing championship left them wanting more.

The first racing weekend of the year is underway in Australia’s Melbourne, with Free Practice 1 and 2 sessions held on Friday morning.

This year, free practice, qualifying and races will be streamed on TVMsport+ - the national broadcaster’s sports channel. In previous seasons, the race weekend was broadcast on GO and Melita’s TSN channels.

As the season drew closer, it became clear Formula 1 races would not be streamed on TSN, as the national broadcaster had bought the official rights to broadcast the race. No official announcement has been made.

However, devoted fans of the sport who stayed up until 2:30am to watch the season’s first practice session were left disappointed. Despite being listed on the TV channel’s schedule on TVM’s website, the session was not broadcast. Instead another show was being broadcast.

The same happened hours later, as the second free practice session of the Grand Prix, held at 6am Malta time, was also not aired.

On online fan groups, Maltese viewers expressed their disappointment with not being able to watch the free practice sessions on Friday morning, during what is arguably one of the most exciting parts of the season.

“The least they could have done is inform us they would not be streaming it,” one enthusiast commented.

Many also told their fellow enthusiasts to scrap the subscriptions with TSN and instead opt for Formula 1’s official platform F1TV.

“It only costs €49.99, the platform is very good, and you can watch it on all devices, just go for it,” others commented.

McLaren’s Lando Norris topped the timesheets during Free Practice 1, with the McLaren driver leading the way from Williams’ Carlos Sainz in a session that also saw rookie Ollie Bearman experience a heavy crash.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has ended Friday at the Australian Grand Prix on top after setting the pace during second practice, the Ferrari driver leading the way from McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.