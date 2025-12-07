Three-horse race to the chequered flag: Who will be crowned king in Abu Dhabi?

The 2025 Formula 1 season is decided today, and for the first time in 25 years, three drivers are still in contention.

MaltaToday spoke with Formula 1 fans to get their predications on who they think will be crowned world champion.

Verstappen, who trails Norris by 12 points heading into the race at 2pm, posted a qualifying lap of 1:22.207 at the Yas Marina Circuit. However, Norris edged out his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri by just three hundredths of a second to claim the front-row.

Norris needs a podium finish to secure his first championship regardless of where his rivals finish. Verstappen must win and hope Norris finishes fourth or lower to claim his fifth consecutive championship, completing one of the sport's greatest comebacks after trailing by 104 points earlier this season.

Transport Minister Chris Bonett praised Verstappen's resurgence but is still backing Norris.

"Everyone loves a good comeback story, so considering Verstappen who up till August was out of the championship race, with more than 100 points behind the leader, managing to get to just 12 points from a 5th consecutive title, is the stuff of legend," he said.

Nationalist Party sports spokesperson David Agius has no preference, but voiced his excitement for the season finale. "With the title up for grabs, this season finale is shaping up as a classic. I'm hoping for a clean, competitive finale, whether it ends with a first-time champion or a comeback from a seasoned champion," he said.

Duncan Micallef, president of the Malta Motorsport Federation, said the champion will be decided on mental fortitude.

“This weekend will be decided on mental strength more than a racing capability. Verstappen is a monster driver and apart from being a top driver, mentally he is on top of everyone. I think Verstappen will win the race but Norris will win the championship,” he said.

Formula 1 influencer Samira Axiak, a McLaren fan herself, praised the team’s engineering power.

"Realistically, and from an engineering point of view, I think a McLaren should take the win. F1 isn't just about the driver; engineering plays a huge role, and with McLaren securing the Constructors' Championship, one of the papaya cars genuinely deserves it," she said, voicing her support for Lando Norris.

She said Norris is constantly being underrated by Formula 1 supporters.

He's often underrated online, facing unnecessary bullying and even boos from the crowd when he wins. I think seeing a new face lift the championship trophy would be amazing. He's shown he deserves it 100%."

Michael Mercieca, who is part of student organisation University of Malta Racing, drew confidence from last year's result. "Given the fact that Norris won last year's Abu Dhabi GP, I really see him winning again, especially after securing P2 in qualifying."

However, pressure and mental strength emerged as critical factors that could swing the championship towards Verstappen..

"I believe, mathematically, Lando Norris will take the championship. But I'm a Red Bull fan, so I still believe that Max will. It's more of a question of how the pressure will get to both of them. Max has no problem with pressure," Red Bull supporter Malcolm Muscat said.

Waylin Ciantar agreed: "Norris has all the pressure in the world. He is leading the championship after a great season, however he is prone to making mistakes under immense pressure. With Lando's history in cracking under pressure and Max being capable to cope with immense pressure, that could be the deciding factor. In my opinion as a Ferrari fan, Verstappen will make a shocking comeback and win the title if McLaren are not careful with their strategy."

McLaren's strategic errors were a common theme amongst fans. James Lia criticised the team's execution. "Even though McLaren are constructors champions, I feel the only issue for both Lando and Oscar to be fighting with Max is the team letting them down.”

F1 journalist Pierre Vella echoed their view.

"There were instances within the championship where the team could have identified one of the drivers that could be supported primarily to win the championship. The McLaren drivers need to have a strategy in place which recently has left much to be desired," he said.

With all three drivers level on seven wins apiece and Norris holding the tiebreaker advantage with eight second-place finishes, this afternoon's race promises to deliver one of Formula 1's most memorable season finales.