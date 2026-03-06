Formula 1 is back under the shadow of the war

Formula 1 is back, and as reigning champion Lando Norris begins his title defence at Albert Park, Melbourne Australia, the season promises to be faster, more unpredictable and as dramatic as ever.

With new teams joining the grid and fresh regulations coming into force, the escalating conflict in the Middle East is just the latest twist for the high-octane sport.

This morning, teams completed the first practice session of this season, raising the curtain on the 2026 calendar.

New team Cadillac also debuted on Friday, with a return for veterans Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas. The Audi F1 team, having taken over from Kick Sauber with drivers Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto also hit the tarmac.

However, conflict in the Middle East has stirred up drama, and is casting a shadow over the races scheduled to take place in the Gulf countries.

The ongoing US-Israel war with Iran forced airspace closures across the Middle East, throwing travel plans into chaos for nearly 1,000 team staff. Formula One arranged two emergency-chartered flights from London on Monday night: a British Airways service via Singapore and an Air X flight via Tanzania, carrying staff from 10 of the 11 teams.

The Australian race itself is going ahead, but serious doubts hang over the Bahrain Grand Prix on 10 to 12 April and the Saudi Arabian race the following week. Both countries have been struck by Iranian retaliatory missiles.

Formula 1 has no more than two weeks to decide whether the races can go ahead, given the need to ship equipment by sea. If cancelled, the season would be reduced to 22 races, with replacements considered unlikely given the congested calendar. The two races are worth well over $100 million in hosting fees.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said safety would guide all decisions. “At this moment of uncertainty, we hope for calm and a swift return to stability. Dialogue and the protection of civilians must remain priorities,” he said.

New regulations

The 2026 season marks the biggest regulatory overhaul the sport has seen in years. Cars are smaller and lighter, with the wheelbase reduced by 20cm and overall weight cut by 30kg.

The drag-reduction system has been removed, and the new hybrid engines now split power almost equally between the internal combustion engine and electrical energy, with the electrical motor delivering nearly 300% more power than before.

Drivers must manage new tools, including active aerodynamics, which allows the front and rear wings to open on straights and close through corners, as well as overtake mode and boost mode, which give drivers more control over electrical energy deployment in attack and defence.

They must also handle a process called super-clipping, in which the hybrid recharges at full throttle at the end of straights, causing a brief loss of speed. The ground-effect era has ended, with flat floors returning and downforce expected to fall by 15 to 30%.

Driver line-ups

All eleven teams confirmed their line-ups for the new season. McLaren keep their title-winning Norris and Piastri. Mercedes promoted 19-year-old Antonelli to partner Russell after a promising debut. Ferrari has Leclerc with Hamilton, now in his second year. Red Bull continues with Verstappen and Hadjar. Williams lines up Sainz and Albon. Racing Bulls fields Lawson and rookie Lindblad, Britain's only rookie this season.

New arrivals Cadillac signed veterans Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas, adding experience to a team starting fresh. Audi, taking over Sauber, fields Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto. Haas has Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman, while Alpine's lineup includes Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto. Aston Martin keeps Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, despite a troubled pre-season with their new car and Honda's engine falling short.

The 2026 season

Eleven teams compete this season for the first time since 2016, with Cadillac and Audi both making their debuts. Mercedes are considered the pre-season favourites, with Ferrari and Red Bull close behind. Both Cadillac and Audi have kept expectations modest, describing 2026 as a year of learning.

The 24-race calendar includes a new street circuit in Madrid in September, replacing Imola. Six sprint weekends will be held across the season, with Montreal, Zandvoort and Singapore hosting the format for the first time, while Qatar drops off the sprint schedule after featuring last season.