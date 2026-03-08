Mercedes and George Russel win Formula 1 season opener

George Russell claimed victory in the 2026 season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Sunday morning

The Briton, leading team mate Kimi Antonelli, helped to secure a Mercedes 1-2 ahead of the Ferrari duo in an action-packed event that saw the Silver Arrows make a one-stop strategy work to their favour.

A thrilling start to the race saw Charles Leclerc surge forwards from P4 on the grid, seizing the lead from Russell before the two continued to swap positions over the next few laps. Both Mercedes cars subsequently pitted when a Virtual Safety Car was deployed due to Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar pulling off the track – while the Ferraris opted to stay out.

Another VSC phase followed due to the retirement of Cadillac’s Valtteri Bottas, during which Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton again remained out on track.

When the Scuderia’s drivers later made their stops, Russell and Antonelli returned to the front, leading to questions over how each team’s strategy calls would unfold, given that Ferrari looked likely to run until the end of the race while Mercedes may potentially have to stop again.

Leclerc ands Hamilton were forced to settle for third and fourth, with reigning World Champion Lando Norris following in fifth for McLaren – the Briton acting as the squad’s sole runner afters Oscar Piastri spun off track en route to the grid before the race had started, meaning that the local favourite could not participate in his home event.