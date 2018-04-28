Nicky Gauci wins 125 Rotax Max karting race at Triscina in Sicily - Jake Agius wins the pre-final race

By Alfred A. Farrugia

The category was made up of 3 Sicilian kart racing drivers and 3 Maltese participants with the Maltese taking all the 3 podium places.

Qualifying results placed Nicky Gauci on pole position with a fastest lap of 49.681 seconds with Jake Agius just behind him in 2nd place with a time of 49.804 seconds. 3rd was another Maltese Luke Muscat with a time of 50.147 seconds. All the Sicilian drivers placed after the Maltese competitors.

In the pre-final race, starting from pole position on the grid, Nicky Gauci led the race all the way to the final lap. Jake Agius who dropped from 2nd place to 3rd at the start to Luke Muscat regained his 2nd position after a couple of laps and chased after Nicky Gauci. Driving bumper to bumper in the last 4 laps of the race, Jake Agius managed to grab 1st position from Nicky Gauci during the last lap with a daring attack just 4 corners away from the chequered flag, much to the delight of his father Simon who could be heard screaming with joy at that moment. In the last 200 metres after being overtaken Nicky Gauci tried his best to regain first position, but this was well defended and he had to settle for 2nd place. Luke Muscat came in 4th after he was surpassed by Gaetano Messina.

Jake registered a fastest lap of 49.958 seconds in the 11th lap of the 12-lap pre-final race.

In the final race, Jake Agius started on pole position with Nicky Gauci sharing the front row in 2nd place, as the starting grid is determined by the finishing position of the pre-final race. Nicky Gauci, and Luke Muscat who started from 4th place, both made excellent starts with Nicky Gauci taking the lead and Luke Muscat right behind him in 2nd place. Jake Agius lost his pole position and dropped to 4th position. Both Nicky Gauci and Luke Muscat pulled away from the group in the first few laps gaining a precious gap that allowed a certain peace of mind. Luke Muscat managed to keep close to Nicky Gauci, but after 3 laps Nicky Gauci managed to widen the gap between them to a comfortable 3 seconds lead. Further down the field, Jake Agius was having a battle with the Sicilian drivers, managing to pass them and regaining 3rd place.

Jake succeeded to register the fastest lap of 50.045 seconds in the 10th and final lap of the race.

The awards podium thus saw Nicky Gauci in 1st place, Luke Muscat in 2nd place and Jake Agius in 3rd.

The next round of the championship will be held on the 6th May at Circuito Kinisia in Trapani, Sicily.