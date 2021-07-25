Tokyo Olympics: Eleonor Bezzina places 26th overall in 10m Air Pistol

Maltese athlete Eleonor Bezzina finished 26th overall with a score of 570 in the qualifying phase of the 10m Air Pistol competition.

Bezzina was knocked out of the competition with only eight shooters from 53 progressing into the final stages.

China’s Ranxin Jiang topped the qualifying competition with a world record score of 587.

Bezzina will be in action on the 29th and 30th July when she will compete in the 25m Pistol (Precision and Rapid) qualifying events.

Ranked 333rd in the world, Badminton player played against 11th seed of China.

Abela was drawn in Group H, with players divided into 16 groups of between three and four players each. Each group will play a round-robin. The top player in each group will advance to the knockout rounds.

In spite of a 2-0 (21-8, 21-9) result going to Shi, Abela fought hard and produced some strong rallies.

This evening at 8:12 pm, the youngest athlete of the Maltese contingent, Sasha Gatt, will be competing in the 400 metre freestyle heats at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

She will then return to action on Monday in the 1,500 metre heats.