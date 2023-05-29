Opening ceremony raises the curtain on XIX Games of the Small States of Europe

The 19th edition of the Games of the Small States of Europe officially starts today, as 1,300 athletes descend on Floriana for this evening’s opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony at the Floriana Granaries starts at 8:30pm, and will see the participation of around 4,000 people.

The event will be livestreamed by TVM, One TV and Net TV, and the national TV stations of the participating countries.

Athletes have already started arriving at the venues which is expected to be packed.

The organisers said the opening ceremony will celebrate the spirit of unity and showcase Malta’s culture and heritage through artistic performances, music, and dance.

The Parade of Nations will start with Andorra and proceed alphabetically, with Malta – as host country – parading last. The participating countries are: Andorra, Cyprus, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, San Marino, Malta, Monaco and Montenegro.

The Malta team will be led by flag bearers Elaine Genovese and Matthew Galea Soler.

Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja will sing the national anthem, followed by the Olympic Oath.

Earlier on Monday, the first events started with the squash and tennis singles preliminary competitions taking place at the Marsa Sports Club. In the afternoon, the 5X5 basketball competition gets underway at the Ta’ Qali pavillion with Cyprus and Luxembourg squaring off against each other.

By the end of the week, Malta will host a total of 114 events across 10 disciplines – athletics, basketball, judo, rugby 7s, sailing, shooting, squash, swimming, table tennis and tennis. The events will be spread across 11 venues which have been refurbished or rebuilt purposely for these games.

All schedules and results can be viewed on the GSSE 2023 website.