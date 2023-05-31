Malta sets all-time gold medal record on third day of small states games

Team Malta’s medal haul continued on the second day of the Games of the Small States of Europe, with three gold medals on Wednesday.

Veteran shooter Eleanor Bezzina won the gold medal for Malta in the 10m Air Pistol, while Camella Iacob won the gold in the women’s table tennis’ teams event against Monaco.

Malta’s third gold medal of the day came in the men’s table tennis team event, beating Monaco.

Georgia Kate Bohl finished second in the women’s 200 metre breaststroke, winning the silver medal.

The second silver medal for Malta on Wednesday came in the 4x200 women’s freestyle, as Mya Azzopardi, Francesca Falzon Young, Sasha Gatt and Sarah Demicoli finished second.

Sasha Gatt finished third in the women’s 400 metre freestyle with a time of 4:24.88, taking home the bronze for Malta.

In the men’s 400 metres freestyle, Dylan Cachia finished third with a time of 4:01.69, als0 winning bronze.