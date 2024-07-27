Maltese judoka Katryna Esposito makes Olympic debut in bout against World Judo Champion Bavuudorjiin Baasankhüü

Maltese judoka and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Katryna Esposito made her Olympic debut on Saturday in a spirited 32-round bout against Bavuudorjiin Baasankhüü from Mongolia.

Esposito is competing for the first time in the -48kg class at the Olympics, having won Malta's first bronze at the last Commonwealth Games.

Although Baasankhüü, who also won gold at the World Judo Championships earlier this year, emerged victorious, Esposito’s aggressive and tenacious performance on Saturday earned her praise.

The Maltese sportswoman had maintained her attacking approach, despite conceding a waza-ari (second-highest scoring round victory) in the early stages of the contest.

The tactic nearly worked, forcing Baasankhüü to commit two successive infringements, placing the Mongolian favourite in imminent danger of a shock defeat.

Baasankhüü hung on, however, delivering a second waza-ari, before winning the bout with an ippon, judo’s technical equivalent to a boxing knockout. A heartbroken Esposito wept as she left the tatami.

Despite not securing the desired victory, the Maltese athlete’s performance against one of the world’s best judokas in her weight class is an impressive achievement to be proud of.