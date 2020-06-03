All sports will return by 15 July with mitigation measures

The summer water polo league and horse racing competitions will return from July as government lifts COVID-19 restrictions on all sporting activity.

Training for contact sports can restart on 1 July and competitions will be able to resume on 15 July.

Competitions for non-contact individual sports can start from Friday. Indoor sports activities will be able to be held as long as the venue hosts no more than 75 people, including athletes, officials and other support staff.

Sports Parliamentary Secretary Clifton Grima announced the lifting of the restrictions on sports activities this afternoon during a press conference at the Marsa horse racing track.

The summer horse racing competition calendar will start on 3 July.

Conditions to reduce the risk of virus transmission during sporting activities were drawn up by the health authorities and Sport Malta, a government entity. Mitigation measures will be communicated to the various sporting organisations over the coming days.

Read the full list of conditions and mitigation measures here:

Envisaged timeline for the return to sport competition

5 June 2020

Indoor and outdoor non-contact sport training

Resumption of Competition of specific non-contact sports (indoor and outdoor) Teams/groups of up to four persons

1 July 2020

Training with contact (competitive training) – contact sports

15 July 2020

Resumption of competition – contact sports

Spectators at this stage are not allowed for training and competitions