[IN PICTURES] No horseplay here: equestrians compete for Malta dressage honours

26 riders participated in the Malta Equestrian Federation dressage competition held on 23 January, over two locations in Magħtab and the Montekristo estate. COVID restrictions this year created a different scenario for horses and riders to compete while limiting the risk of infection.

With a riding community in Malta that is relatively small, it is impossible to find an impartial judge that has no affiliation with riding clubs or groups of riders. So judges are usually flown in from Europe. As travel is restricted each rider was filmed performing a five-minute dressage test and these were sent over the UK to be judged by E-Riders judges.

Dressage is defined as the art of riding and training a horse in a manner that develops obedience, flexibility and balance. Derived from the French verb “dresseur”, meaning “to train”, it was developed by the cavalry in the 17th century, as having an untrained, undisciplined horse on the battlefield could be the difference between life and death. The Spanish Riding School of Vienna developed the sport to include a variety of flamboyant movements that are enjoyed as a sport today.

A total of six classes were held on competition day ranging from Introductory (Intro) all the way up to Prix St George, which is just two levels shy of Grand Prix.

Corinne Gauci rode a very good Prix St George test on her own mare, Fionetti, achieving a score of 68.11%. She has trained with Dutch Grand Prix rider Marijke Van Giesen at Stal Hexagon in the Netherlands over the summer for two years running. This horse/rider combination has flourished, gaining enough points at competitions to compete at this level in the Young Riders (under 21) category over the coming summer.

“I’m very grateful to have a horse who always does her best to perform well and listens so well to my aids. We scored a 68% in our first Prix St George test together, and I am very happy and satisfied with my mark. This was a result of very hard work and sacrifices. It was a great event, well organized and there was an amazing atmosphere to be back competing, especially during these times. Hopefully we can have more events like this in the future,” Gauci said.

Claudio Borg, riding Play, owned by Adrian Vella, achieved the highest score of the day at 74.58%, winning the most competitive class of the day, the preliminary class. Having helped Vella purchase the horse from Sicily, Borg only trains him a couple of times a week, making his performance on the day all the more remarkable

“After the results were published, I felt greatful to have achieved such a high percentage considering its only our second competition together. It was a beautiful day in all aspects. It was nice seeing all my fellow riders old and new performing to their best ability,” Borg said.

There was a time lag between the athletes’ performance and the results being published, which takes away a little bit of the competitive atmosphere, however riders seemed satisfied with the event.

“It was great for the Malta Equestrian Federation to have seen riders back in their competition whites,” Astrid Camilleri, president of The Malta Equestrian Federation, said.

“We are hoping to announce dates for a show jumping competition soon and hold our Annual Show, which will include one day of Dressage and one day of Show Jumping over one weekend at the end of May or beginning of June. Coronavirus has presented unique challenges, but we are determined to make adjustments necessary to ensure our riders can compete safely.

“Together with an energetic and motivated committee, we intend to give the equestrian sport the importance it deserves, promoting it as a sport that can be practiced by so many more people than it is today.”