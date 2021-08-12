Żanżan Kelma spelling bee contest returns

The annual Żanżan Kelma spelling bee is back.

This Maltese spelling competition is open to children aged 8-13. Hosts ‘Danusan’ will be presenting the annual contest, which is organised by the European Commission representation in Malta, and coordinated by the Għaqda tal-Malti – Università.

The competition is split into two categories: one for those born between 2008-2010, and the other for those born between 2011-2013.

Semi-finals will take place the evening of 14 September, and the final on 18 September.

Applications close on 30 August. All participants will receive a certificate of participation from l-Għaqda tal-Malti.

Entrance is free and applications are found online.