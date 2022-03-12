Evolve Endurance tackles obesity head-on with AQA Capital sponsorship

An athletics club is offering 20 participants the opportunity to change their lifestyle and their mentality for the better, with a nine-month programme, fully sponsored by AQA Capital.

Catering mainly for people with obesity challenges, eligible participants have started to benefit from Evolve Endurance Club’s exciting programme, which includes a sponsored coach, physical trainers, a sponsored nutritionist with customised nutritional plans, and frequent follow-ups.

The programme offers up-close contact with the participants to deliver better understanding, preparation, and guidance towards a healthier lifestyle.

“Focusing on one’s strength, processing any challenges and setting their goals will empower the individual’s motivation. The team will also be there to assist, hear any feedback and give advice to the trainees,” a spokesperson for Evolve Endurance Club said.

€500 prizes await the ‘biggest losers’ in this weight-loss programme, for best female and male participant each.

“Obesity is a major problem not just in Malta, but in the whole wide world. Cardiologists and many other health professionals states how one out of every five deaths in Malta have risks related to cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks or diabetes,” Evolve’s spokesperson said.

“AQA Capital Ltd has always worked in Malta with the aim of improving the well-being of all stakeholders. It was with this in mind that AQA and Evolve joined forces for this common goal.”