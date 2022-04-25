Malta's female relay team smashes national record twice in the same day

The Maltese national female relay team managed to smash the national record twice in the same day during a training camp in Italy.

Claire Azzopardi, Charlotte Wingfield, Carla Scicluna, and Janet Richard first registered a time of 46.07 seconds in the 4x100m relay, before lowering the time to 45.80 seconds in a second heat.

The previous national record of 46.24 seconds stood for seven years.

The team were training at Agropoli, Italy, ahead of the Mediterranean Games in June, which will be held in Oran, Algeria.

With the result, the relay team managed to secure their spot for the games.