Meridianbet is new shirt sponsor of Belgrade BC Crvena Zvezda

Southeast Europe’s oldest bookmaker, Meridianbet, has just announced a historic sponsorship deal with ‘BC Crvena Zvezda’. The Belgrade-based professional men’s basketball club is one of the ABA region’s powerhouse teams and Serbia’s current and most crowned champion.

This partnership represents the most prominent sponsorship ever secured by a private company in the sport’s history and marks a significant milestone for both organisations.

As part of the deal, Meridianbet will become both the shirt sponsor and official betting partner of BC Crvena Zvezda and will have a noticeable presence during all home games. In addition, the company will leverage its extensive communication channels to promote the club and engage with its passionate fan base, both in the ABA and Euroleague.

This partnership proves to be a natural fit for the betting giant, as the company has long been a passionate supporter of the sport and the region’s leading CSR protagonist. By partnering with BC Crvena Zvezda, Meridianbet is now able to further cement its commitment to the sports industry and contribute to the growth and development of basketball in the region.

The sponsorship is also a major achievement for BC Crvena Zvezda, as the club will continue to build on its already dominating success in the Euroleague. With the additional support of Meridianbet, the club will be able to further enhance its performance both on and off the court, as it will strive to achieve even greater heights in the world of basketball while having a successful gaming company providing support with every step of the way.

The sponsorship represents a win-win for both organisations and is a testament to the strength and potential of this huge partnership. We are excited to see what the future holds for Meridianbet and BC Crvena Zvezda as they work together to reach new heights in the world of sports.

Disclaimer: Meridianbet is licenced by the MGA. License number MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help, visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18, terms and conditions apply.