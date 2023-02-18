First Games of the Small States of Europe Local Council Roadshow Hosted in Żurrieq

The Maltese Olympic Committee and the Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government, today hosted the first, of a series of nine Games of the Small States of Europe Local Council Roadshows, in the run-up to the GSSE, which will take place in Malta between the 29 May and the 4 June.

The main objective of the GSSE Local Council Roadshows is to create awareness of the forthcoming Games as well as start building anticipation for what is considered to be one of the largest multisport events on our island.

The first locality to host the Roadshow was Zurrieq, on Saturday morning, where a number of activities took place. These included a display of Obstacle Course Racing, hosted by Zurrieq’s Scout Group, a BMX Demonstration as well as a number of athletic and football activities from local clubs Zurrieq Wolves and Zurrieq FC.

In addition to these activities, those present were able to meet with two athletes who are currently training for possible participation in the Games.

Lacey Aquilina and Shaun Aquilina, whose father Mario Aquilina is a two-time Olympian and also won a Gold medal at the 2003 Games held in Malta, were present and explained their preparation in the lead-up to the Games. The two sailors also had the opportunity to meet those present for the event and joined Puka, the Games Mascot, for a walkabout in the locality.

The Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Alison Zerafa Civelli praised the local councils for their contribution and commitment to organising these sports activities within the heart of their communities.

"The sports activities prepared for GSSE Roadshow give a clear example of how much the local councils work to carry out various activities that give life to their localities in a different way," Zerafa Civelli said.

Arts and Local Government Minister Owen Bonnici said that Maltese society was missing a sporting culture and said that such activities were a testament to actions aimed towards creating this culture.

"We are committed to continuing to grow cultural and sports activism in various localities in our country," Bonnici said.

Sports Minister Clifton Grima defined today's occasion as one that unites the sports community with all the Maltese people. "We are looking forward to welcoming the athletes, sportsmen, officials, and delegations who will be amongst us for this prestigious event."

Games Local Organising Committee Chairman Mark Cutajar praised the efforts of the Local Councils hosting these events, the team at SportMalta and Maltese Olympic Committee who, together, through these events will bring local communities together to actively participate in sporting activities but also to ramp up Malta’s support for its athletes in the forthcoming Games.

The next GSSE Local Council Roadshow events will take place in the following localities Cospicua (Saturday 25 February), Zabbar (Sunday 12 March), Siggiewi (Sunday 26tMarch), Pembroke (Saturday 15 April), San Gwann (Saturday 29 April), Qormi (Saturday 13 May), Valletta (Saturday 20 May) and Victoria, Gozo (Saturday 27 May).