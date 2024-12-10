Former Labour MP appointed sports integrity authority CEO

Former Labour MP Jean Claude Micallef has announced he has been confirmed as new CEO of the Authority for Integrity in Maltese Sport.

“Tomorrow, I will be meeting with the staff of the Authority and eventually addressing a press conference following a meeting with the board member,” he said in Facebook post.

He will replace another former Labour MP – Luciano Busutill, who served as CEO since the authority’s inception.

Micallef said he “enthusiastically” looks forward to the authority’s new chapter.

“The Authority for Integrity in Maltese Sport (AIMS) is the cornerstone of ethical sports governance in Malta. Established with the mandate to safeguard the integrity of sports across the nation, AIMS plays a crucial role in maintaining fair play, honesty, and respect in all sporting activities. Our organization brings together experts in sports administration, ethics, and law enforcement to create a robust framework for protecting the values that make sports a beloved part of Maltese culture,” the authority states in its website’s about us page.