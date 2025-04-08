menu

Regatta Malta responds to protests after Freedom Day Regatta controversy

The race was originally won by Senglea, however, Cospicua protested because the Marsa team's boat had clashed into theirs. After protests, it was decided that a do-over was needed

matthew_farrugia
8 April 2025, 1:46pm
by Matthew Farrugia
1 min read
The regatta is a traditional rowing event in Malta with origins dating back to the Middle Ages (Photo: John Pisani/Birgu Regatta Club)
The national regatta association, Regatta Malta, has responded to Senglea's threat of legal action following an incident in this year's Freedom Day Regatta.

This year's two-man race in the Freedom Day Regatta was won by Vittoriosa following protests which meant the race had to be started again.

In response, Regatta Malta issued a statement, reminding the public that it is composed of members from each team in the Regatta. The sports body said that the decision for a re-run was taken by its technical committee, which is independent from the the administration. 

"This committee came to its decision guided by common sense after an extensive discussion on," the rules which govern the Regatta race.

Regatta Malta announced that it will initiate a discussion so that "necessary action is taken."

