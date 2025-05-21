Over 160 gymnasts participate in Pembroke Athleta Gymnastics Club's annual competition

Pembroke Athleta Gymnastics Club over the weekend held its second annual competition ‘Magic in Motion’.

The event welcomed a record-breaking 160 participants, competing across five different categories.

The highest all-around score of the day was awarded to Kaylee Cutajar Schembri. The medals were presented by Club President Sue Azzopardi and Malta Gymnastics Federation President Robert Magro.

The competition took place at the newly constructed Sport Malta Gymnastics Facility at the Marsa Sports Complex, a venue specifically dedicated to gymnastics.

This successful event was made possible by the incredible efforts of over 20 coaches, judges, and parent volunteers who worked tirelessly on the day to ensure everything ran smoothly and safely. Over 500 persons packed the stands during the event.

“A heartfelt thank you goes out to the dedicated staff and management of the facility, the Red Cross paramedics, and our generous sponsors: Eatwell, Holland & Barrett, Eurosport Malta, and Visit Malta,” a club statement read.