Over 150 athletes and officials from 12 countries expected for the EAP Malta athletics competition

More than 150 foreign athletes and officials from more than 12 countries are expected to come to the country next month for the EAP Malta International competition.

The sixth edition of the EAP Malta International, a world-class athletics event, is set to take place on Saturday 14 June 2025 at the Matthew Micallef St John Stadium in Marsa.

Launched in 2019, this meeting has evolved from a local initiative into a global platform, offering Maltese athletes the rare opportunity to compete against high-level international opposition without needing to travel abroad.

Since 2022, the event has been officially recognised on the World Athletics Calendar, allowing participating athletes to earn valuable World Athletics Ranking Points that can aid in their qualification for elite competitions like the Olympics and World Championships.

“Our goal has always been to raise the standard of local athletics,” said Pembroke Athleta Athletics Team president Victor Camilleri. “By hosting a competition of this calibre, we are not only giving Maltese athletes access to elite competition but also contributing to sports tourism and Malta’s international sporting profile.”

The EAP Malta International is organised under the umbrella of the Events for Athletics Promotion (EAP) circuit, with Pembroke Athleta being the only Maltese member club. As part of this network, Malta hosts one of 17 international meetings held annually across 13 European countries.

The 2025 edition promises an exciting programme of track and field events, top international names, and a strong Maltese contingent, making it a must-see event for athletics fans and sports lovers alike.