Pembroke Athleta emerge as standout team in 2025 National Track and Field championships

Pembroke Athleta Athletics and Triathlon Club emerged as the standout team at the 2025 National Track & Field Championships, securing 65 medals over three days of competition at the Matthew Micallef St John Stadium.

The club won 35 gold, 16 silver and 14 bronze medals across senior and youth categories, underlining its status as one of Malta’s leading athletics teams.

The championships, held on 2, 5 and 6 July, saw Pembroke athletes claim victories in sprints, middle- and long-distance races, jumps, throws and all relay events.

“This was a defining moment for the club,” said club president Victor Camilleri. “Our athletes, from youth categories to experienced seniors, demonstrated commitment, focus and excellence.”

Gina McNamara set a new championship record in the women’s 800m with a time of 2:05.41. She also claimed gold in the 1500m and contributed to the club’s win in the mixed 4×400m relay.

Two age-group national records were also broken by Pembroke athletes in the men’s 1,500m: Dario Mangion clocked 4:03.30 in the M35 category, and Mark Herrera ran 4:12.03 in the M40, adding a second gold in the 5000m.

In the U18 mixed 4×400m relay, the team of Roberto Filletti, Faith Grixti, Alessandro Desira and Chanelle Bezzina set a new national best of 4:05.75.

Bradley Mifsud dominated the throwing events, winning gold in the discus (49.55m), javelin (51.80m), and shot put (13.31m).

Rachela Pace won both the long jump (5.94m) and triple jump (12.93m), while Janet Richard claimed gold in the women’s 400m (55.14s) and contributed to victories in the women’s 4x100m and mixed 4x400m relays.

Among younger athletes, Nick Bonett (U18) won gold in the 200m and 400m, silver in the 100m, and was part of two winning senior relay teams. Jorrin Busuttil (U18) matched Bonett’s medal tally with gold in the 100m, silver in the 400m, bronze in the senior 200m, and two relay golds.

Pembroke completed a clean sweep of all relay events: Women’s 4×100m – 47.32s, Men’s 4×100m – 43.51s and Mixed 4×400m – 3:40.21

A second Pembroke team also claimed bronze in the mixed 4x400m.