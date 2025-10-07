Malta's Taekwondo team wins big at the European Games of Small States

The Maltese Taekwondo delegation led by Coach Gianluca Barbara, made a lasting impression this year at the European Games of Small States with a series of outstanding performances.

Maltese athletes won a total of five medals across two competitions.

The competition was held at the International Exhibition Centre in Riga, Latvia.

Three medals were secured by junior gold medallist Alycia Cassar, silver medallist Michela Scerri, with another silver medal won by cadet Jean Schembri.

These athletes went on to compete again during the Riga Open G1 tournaments securing two additional silver medals by junior Taekwondoins Alycia Cassar and Michela Scerri.

For Coach Barbara, the results in Riga were a representation of growth.

“Our goal isn’t simply to win, but to evolve mentally, technically, and emotionally. Every match, win or lose, is a step forward,” he stated after the event.

The Maltese athletes competed against contenders from across Europe namely, Iceland, Andorra, Faroe Islands, and Montenegro which currently leads in the medal standings.