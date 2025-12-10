Pembroke Gymnastics announces successful completion of four-day training camp

Pembroke Gymnastics announced the successful completion of its first intensive four-day training camp.

The even held between 5 to 8 December, brought together 32 gymnasts for a high-level programme aimed at elevating performance and developing advanced skills.

Over the course of the camp, participants completed 22 hours of focused training under the supervision of eight experienced coaches and club officials. The programme was designed to strengthen technique, build confidence and prepare athletes for upcoming competitions.

A key highlight was the participation of international coach Andrew Paul Buckley, a renowned high-performance women’s artistic gymnastics coach, who led the programme.

His expertise and leadership offered gymnasts a rare and valuable learning experience.

Pembroke Gymnastics thanked its coaches, athletes and families for their commitment and said it looks forward to hosting more progressive training opportunities in the future.