Arnold Sports Festival Celebrates 30th Anniversary

The Arnold Sports Festival will attract an estimated 200,000 sports and fitness fans to watch 18,000 athletes compete in 75 sports and events, including 17 Olympic events, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in downtown Columbus, the Ohio Expo Center and other Central Ohio venues.

The Arnold Classic and related IFBB Pro League events and the Arnold Amateur NPC Bodybuilding, Fitness, Figure, Bikini & Physique Championships will be held in Battelle Grand and on the Arnold Fitness EXPO Stage at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. New in 2018 is Men’s Classic Physique for professional and amateur competitors.

An expanded Arnold SportsWorld Kids & Teens EXPO will be held March 3-4 at the Ohio Expo Center. Archery, Baton Twirling, Boxing, Cheerleading, Equestrian, Gymnastics, Martial Arts, Table Tennis and XPC Powerlifting/POWER X are among the events at the Ohio Expo Center.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jim Lorimer have co-produced the Arnold Sports Festival since 1989 when it debuted as a one-day bodybuilding competition known as the Arnold Classic. The Arnold Sports Festival has steadily grown into a four-day festival that features professional and amateur bodybuilding, weightlifting, powerlifting and strongman. Also featured is a lineup of youth sports that includes gymnastics, cheerleading and dance, fencing, martial arts and many others.

The Arnold Fitness EXPO, March 2-4 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, features more than 1,000 booths of the latest in sports equipment, apparel and nutrition and three stages that host competitions and entertainment.

New in 2018: Educational Seminars, Equestrian, Pickleball, Body Painting, and Axe Throwing.

The 17 Olympic sports featured at the Arnold Sports Festival include archery, boxing, equestrian, fencing, gymnastics, handball, judo, karate, rowing, a 5K run, soccer, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, triathlon and weightlifting.

Midway Labs USA is the presenting sponsor of the 2018 Arnold Sports Festival.

The sports festival can be viewed via Live stream

