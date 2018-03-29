MFBBF National Championships, IFBB Diamond Cup Malta & IFBB Elite Pro Show 7-8 April 2018
After a very successful edition of the IFBB Diamond Cup in 2017, the island of Malta will be the place to be in April.
This year, the event is going to be bigger with the MFBBF National Championships, IFBB diamond Cup and as well a new addition the IFBB Elite Pro Show all taking place 6-8 April 2018.
Malta will be hosting the second official IFBB Elite Pro contest after the successful season opener in Greece last weekend.
The best amateur and pro athletes from Europe, North Africa and Asia will be competing in this contest.
€25,000 total in prize money will be won in the IFBB Elite Pro division.
Tentative schedule is as follows:
Friday 6th April: 10am – 6pm: IFBB Diamond Cup Registration
Friday 6th April: 6.30pm: IFBB Diamond Cup Judges Meeting
Saturday 7th April: 10am – 5pm: IFBB Diamond Cup Part 1
Saturday 7th April: 5 – 6.30pm: IFBB Elite Pro Registration & Meeting
Saturday 7th April: 6.30 – 11pm: MFBBF National Championships
Sunday 8th April: 10am – 6pm: IFBB Diamond Cup Part 2
Sunday 8th April:6 – 9pm: IFBB Elite Pro Malta
Official Hotel and Contest venue: Dolmen Resort Hotel Malta.
The local team competing in the IFBB Diamond Cup are as follows:
Bikini Fitness:
Noémi Kovács
Samantha Mifsud
Krystle Tonna
Sabrina Micallef
Kirsten Axiaq
Vanessa Cini
Joanne Ellul Lanfranco
Body Fitness:
Joan Zammit
Wellness:
Grima Sabrina
Sabrina Villari
Men's Physique:
Osvaldo Kitcher
Ryan Delia
Rod Cassar
Frankie Muscat
Ismael Bondin
Antonio Guerrera
Andrew Farrugia
Muscular Physique:
Mauro Magro
Henrik Lindh
Classic BB:
Antonio Governali
Daniel Tabone
Bodybuilding
David Zammit
Carlos Caruana
SteveJac Borg
Franklin Grima
Roderick Theuma
Giuseppe Cali
Vincenzo Ammostr Coppola
Warrën Spiteri
Mario Cardona
