MFBBF National Championships, IFBB Diamond Cup Malta & IFBB Elite Pro Show 7-8 April 2018

This year, the event is going to be bigger with the MFBBF National Championships, IFBB diamond Cup and as well a new addition the IFBB Elite Pro Show all taking place 6-8 April 2018.

Malta will be hosting the second official IFBB Elite Pro contest after the successful season opener in Greece last weekend.

The best amateur and pro athletes from Europe, North Africa and Asia will be competing in this contest.

€25,000 total in prize money will be won in the IFBB Elite Pro division.

Tentative schedule is as follows:

Friday 6th April: 10am – 6pm: IFBB Diamond Cup Registration

Friday 6th April: 6.30pm: IFBB Diamond Cup Judges Meeting

Saturday 7th April: 10am – 5pm: IFBB Diamond Cup Part 1

Saturday 7th April: 5 – 6.30pm: IFBB Elite Pro Registration & Meeting

Saturday 7th April: 6.30 – 11pm: MFBBF National Championships

Sunday 8th April: 10am – 6pm: IFBB Diamond Cup Part 2

Sunday 8th April:6 – 9pm: IFBB Elite Pro Malta

Official Hotel and Contest venue: Dolmen Resort Hotel Malta.

The local team competing in the IFBB Diamond Cup are as follows:

Bikini Fitness:

Noémi Kovács

Samantha Mifsud

Krystle Tonna

Sabrina Micallef

Kirsten Axiaq

Vanessa Cini

Joanne Ellul Lanfranco

Body Fitness:

Joan Zammit

Wellness:

Grima Sabrina

Sabrina Villari

Men's Physique:

Osvaldo Kitcher

Ryan Delia

Rod Cassar

Frankie Muscat

Ismael Bondin

Antonio Guerrera

Andrew Farrugia

Muscular Physique:

Mauro Magro

Henrik Lindh

Classic BB:

Antonio Governali

Daniel Tabone

Bodybuilding

David Zammit

Carlos Caruana

SteveJac Borg

Franklin Grima

Roderick Theuma

Giuseppe Cali

Vincenzo Ammostr Coppola

Warrën Spiteri

Mario Cardona

Inspection report and related documents – CLICK HERE

Official inspection report in PDF format: CLICK HERE

Read more: 2017 MFBBF National Championships and Diamond Cup Malta