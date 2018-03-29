Battle Of Malta poker tournament will have €1 million prize pool

Casino Malta has acquired the rights to the famed poker tournament Battle of Malta, which in 2017 attracted over 2,000 entries.

The 2018 edition of the tournament will be held between the 25-30 October, with a guaranteed prize fund of €1,000,000 and a buy-in of €550.

Previous owners Poker Listings sold the event recently to focus on its core competencies as an affiliate company in the gaming industry. Poker Listings will continue to provide crucial marketing functions for the event.

The 2017 event took the tournament to new heights, mandating a change in strategic direction that required new owners.

Casino Malta is owned by the Eden Leisure Group (ELG) and Olympic Entertainment Group (OEG) who also manage the casino through a management agreement. ELG’s businesses includes the InterContinental Malta, the largest five-star hotel in Malta, the Holiday Inn Express and the former ‘Bay Arena’, now the InterContinental Arena Conference Centre, which covers 3,000 square metres of conference area on one level.

Casino Malta owner Kevin De Cesare said: “Being the owners of the hotel, casino and event organisation puts us in a unique position to be able to elevate this tournament to the next level. Our two hotels provide the largest number of rooms situated around a Casino in Malta, whilst our Arena can easily take some 140 poker tables all on one level and Casino Malta is significantly larger than any other casino in Malta.

Our Casino Partners, Olympic, will also be hugely instrumental in successfully growing this tournament. Its experience and network of poker events in the Baltics and around the world will attract players who were typically underrepresented in previous tournaments.”

For more information visit www.battleofmalta.com or casinomalta.com.mt