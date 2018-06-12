menu

Shooting World Cup underway in Malta, as six Maltese shooters join the action

Malta’s only female shooter entered the fray yesterday

massimo_costa
12 June 2018, 10:21am
by Massimo Costa
Maltese shooter William Chetcuti, who is competing in the Men's Trap event
Maltese shooter William Chetcuti, who is competing in the Men's Trap event

The International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup is currenty taking place in Malta, with six Maltese shooters having joined the action at the Ta’ Kandja National Shooting Ranges on Monday and today.

Mikaela Galea, Malta’s only female shooter, participated in the Women’s Trap event which started yesterday, where she competed against another 64 participants to shoot three rounds of 25 clay targets.

The 17-year-old shooter managed to hit a total of 58/75 targets, having encountered a mechanical fault with her gun in the third round and being forced to finish the round after the other shooters had completed theirs. She finished 47th overall, while the winner, German Katrin Quooss hit 73/75 targets.

Mikaela Galea, Malta's only female shooter participating in the event
Mikaela Galea, Malta's only female shooter participating in the event

Round two of the Women’s Trap event is taking place this morning, with the Women’s Final Trap to follow in the afternoon.

The Men’s Trap event started this morning, with Maltese shooters William Chetcuti, Brian Galea, Mario Buhagiar Nazzareno Attard and Gianluca Chetcuti competing against other top shooters from around the world.

Tomorrow will see the second round of the Men’s Trap event, followed by the Men’s Final Trap in the afternoon.

Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
More in Other Sports
Shooting World Cup underway in Malta, as six Maltese shooters join the action
Other Sports

Shooting World Cup underway in Malta, as six Maltese shooters join the action
Massimo Costa
The 2018 World Single Lift Championships
Other Sports

The 2018 World Single Lift Championships
Staff Reporter
Joseph Muscat's sporty ambition: Malta should aim for international success
Other Sports

Joseph Muscat's sporty ambition: Malta should aim for international success
Kurt Sansone
YoBetit signs Malta’s number one badminton player Matthew Abela
Other Sports

YoBetit signs Malta’s number one badminton player Matthew Abela
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe