Shooting World Cup underway in Malta, as six Maltese shooters join the action

The International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup is currenty taking place in Malta, with six Maltese shooters having joined the action at the Ta’ Kandja National Shooting Ranges on Monday and today.

Mikaela Galea, Malta’s only female shooter, participated in the Women’s Trap event which started yesterday, where she competed against another 64 participants to shoot three rounds of 25 clay targets.

The 17-year-old shooter managed to hit a total of 58/75 targets, having encountered a mechanical fault with her gun in the third round and being forced to finish the round after the other shooters had completed theirs. She finished 47th overall, while the winner, German Katrin Quooss hit 73/75 targets.

Round two of the Women’s Trap event is taking place this morning, with the Women’s Final Trap to follow in the afternoon.

The Men’s Trap event started this morning, with Maltese shooters William Chetcuti, Brian Galea, Mario Buhagiar Nazzareno Attard and Gianluca Chetcuti competing against other top shooters from around the world.

Tomorrow will see the second round of the Men’s Trap event, followed by the Men’s Final Trap in the afternoon.