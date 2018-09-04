La Vuelta 2018: Elia Viviani doubles up after seeing off Peter Sagan in Stage 10

On the predominantly pan-flat 177km stage from Salamanca to Bermillo de Sayago, Viviani benefitted from a perfect lead-out from his Quick-Step Floors train to keep things on script and deliver his Belgian team its 60th success of a stellar season.

It was only ever a battle for second place as Viviani powered through to win by two bike lengths leaving Slovakia’s Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) with his third runner-up spot of the race ahead of Trek-Segafredo’s Nizzolo.

Colombia's Nelson Soto (Caja-Rural) and Frenchman Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) completed the top five, while Dutchman Danny van Poppel (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Italy’s Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) were off the pace, French Stage 6 winner Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) failed to make even the top 10.

Despite picking up an untimely puncture inside the final 15km, Great Britain’s Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) retained the red jersey and his slender one-second lead over Spanish veteran Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on a largely uneventful day under the Spanish sun.

A third second-place for Sagan saw him leapfrog Valverde into the green jersey by two points while Spaniard Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) retained the blue polka dot jersey.