‘Geropiga’ for 88 points… players score world Scrabble record in Malta Open

A new world record of the highest combined score in a Scrabble game, which adds up the two players' final scores, was registered on Saturday in the ongoing 12th Malta International Scrabble Open, MISO12.

The score certified by the World English Scrabble Players Association (WESPA), the governing body for tournament Scrabble records.

WESPA said the new world record high combined game score of 1213 was the latest entry in the 700 club.

The world record-setting game was between David Webb and Bob Violett, both from England, and ended 711 to 502 respectively with a combined score of 1213, bettering the previous record of 1157.

The tournament was held at the Luzzu Restaurant in St Paul's Bay.