Friends shocked at passing of former Overseas player Greg van Reeven

The Maltese rugby fraternity was in mourning on Thursday at news of the passing of former Overseas player Greg van Reeven.

Van Reeven, a popular figure in the Maltese rugby community, passed away on 22 April, with tributes to the gregarious rugby stalwart flowing on social media.

“It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of one of our club’s recent stalwarts, Greg Van Reeven, today the 22nd April 2021,” his former club Overseas RFC said in a statement.

“Greg was a big guy with a big character, and he will be deeply missed by us all. For those who faced him in a game, few will be able to forget his powering runs on the rugby field. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Anne and their two children, Harry and Lola.”

Falcons Rugby Club, Stompers, Kavallieri RFC and the Malta Rugby Union extended their condolences.

Van Reeven was educated in Malta, having arrived to the island at a young age with his parents.