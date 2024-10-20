Storm causes Maltese boat to withdraw from Rolex Middle Sea Race

The intense storm, which occurred overnight, caused significant strain on the team and resulted in minor damage to the boat, including a torn mainsail. Due to this damage, the crew was unable to continue the race.

Fortunately, all members of the crew were reported safe, with the race organisers confirming their retirement from the race in a post on Instagram.

The race, which began yesterday morning in calmer conditions from the Grand Harbour, has already seen five Maltese boats retire from the competition. However, 12 Maltese entries remain in the race, braving the stormy weather as they continue their course.